Japan Provides Support For Maternal And Child Health Program In Dang

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Saigo Masamichi signed a grant contract for US$ 419,617(approximately Rs. 47 million) with Okuda Kaeko, Acting Country Director of AMDA Multi-sectoral and Integrated Development Services (AMDA-MINDS) for improving maternal and child health care in Dang District.

The support made under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY 2019will be implemented by AMDA-MINDS, an international NGO based in Okayama, Japan. AMDA-MINDS will work with its localpartner NGO, AMDA Nepal.

The grant assistance will be used to build a Community Health Unit and install various medical equipment. AMDA-MINDS will also provide necessary training to develop the capacities of the medical staff and local governmental officials to manage the new facilities.

The project also aims to enhance the knowledge and understanding of local people for the importance of health care and sanitation for preventing premature infant deaths.

This project is now in itssecond year. It plans to build an Outreach Clinic and Community Health Unit, which were surveyed and designed in the first year, and will also equip the structures.

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal hopes that the project will improve health care of women and children in Dang District. It also hopes that the project will further enhance the friendly relationship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.