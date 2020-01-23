Thick Fog Likely To Occur In Terai Region

Thick Fog Likely To Occur In Terai Region

Jan. 23, 2020, 6:46 a.m.

Thick fog will likely to occur at many areas of the terai regions. Due to cold northwesterly winds, the minimum temperature of eastern and central terai will drop.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the eastern hilly region and mainly fair in the central and western hilly regions. A Western Disturbance is over North Pakistan and its adjoining area. This system will start affecting the Western Himalayas by the night of January 24.

