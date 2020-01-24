Nepal Detects First Case of Corona Virus, 3 Others Suspected Are Under Observations

Ministry of Health and Population announced that the first case of Coronavirus detected in Nepal. According to a press release issued by the ministry, the test of throat swab and the blood sample of a Nepali citizen sent to test in the WHO collaborating center Hong Kong proves that the suspect contacted with the virus in China.

The 32-year-old student, who recently returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, was admitted to Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital last week. He complained of respiratory problems and inflammation in the throat. But before he was discharged, doctors at STIDH collected his throat swab and blood sample and sent to Hong Kong for a test.

Similarly, other three, who returned from China with similar symptom as coronavirus, are also now under observation in the government hospital

As warned by Nepali doctors’ possibility of spreading in Nepal, the case proved as reality. Health Desk in Tribhuwan International Airport has been closely monitoring the passengers coming from China and other parts where coronavirus is detected.