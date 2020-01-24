Shrestha Elected As National Assembly Member, Nepal Communist Party Secured 16 NA Seats Out Of 18

Central secretariat member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, Narayan Kaji Shreshtha, has been elected as the member of the National Assembly (NA). Out of 18 members vacated in seven provinces, ruling Nepal Communist Party won 16 and its alliance party Rashtriya Janta Party Nepal secured 2.
NA election was held in all seven states to elect 18 members.
