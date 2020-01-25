PM Oli, Dahal And Deuba Agree To Work On The Basis of Consensus

Jan. 25, 2020, 7:04 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba have agreed to work on the basis of common consensus and collaboration.

After holding discussions in relation to the contemporary political situation of the country at the Prime Minister's residence at Baluwatar, the three leaders agreed to move ahead on the basis of common consensus while running the affairs of the nation.

According to deputy leader of the NCP parliamentary party Subas Nembang, the leaders have discussed on several issues on going political situation and state of affairs.

