Agrni Prasad Sapkota Elected Speaker Of House Of Representatives

Jan. 26, 2020, 6:09 p.m.

Despite vehement opposition from the human right activists and lawyers, the House of Representatives, Agni Sapkota Unanimously Elected Speaker Of House Of Representatives has unanimously elected Agni Prasad Sapkota as its speaker.

Senior advocate and right activist Dinesh Tripathy filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an interim order to prevent the elections. Sapkota was allegedly charged of killing a person during Maoist conflict in Kavre.

His case is now pending in the Apex court.

Sapkota, the only candidate nominated for the post, has been declared as the Speaker of House of Representatives (HoR). The HoR meeting held today unanimously elected Sapkota as the House of Representatives speaker.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mahantha Thakur, the eldest HoR member.Sapkota was declared as the Speaker, as per Rule 7 (3) of the House of Representatives Regulation, 2018.

Deputy parliamentary party leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Subash Nembang, had proposed leader Sapkota and chief whip of NCP, Dev Prasad Gurung, lawmakers Onsari Gharti and Laxman Lal Karna had seconded Sapkota's candidacy.

The next meeting of the HoR is scheduled for January 28.

