As China and countries around the world are scrambling to contain the spread of a new coronavirus that has killed at least 106 people and infected more than 4,500, Sri Lanka suspended issuing visas on arrival to Chinese tourists as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

China urged its citizens to postpone trips abroad as the country expands a massive effort to contain a viral outbreak that has killed more than 100 people nationwide.

The travel recommendation was issued "to protect the health and safety of Chinese and foreign people", the National Immigration Administration said in a statement.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was confident in China's ability to control and contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to state news agency Xinhua.

At a meeting with authorities in Beijing, Tedros urged calm and said he did not advocate the evacuation of foreign nationals currently in China, according to Xinhua.

Germany has reported its first case of the virus, as the United States and Canada upgraded travel warnings to advise their citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to China.

Raveesh Kumar, spokesman for the Indian foreign ministry spokesman said the country is preparing to evacuate citizens from China's Hubei province.

Authorities were working out the logistics of moving people out of the city which is under a lockdown, he said on Twitter.

More than 56 million people in almost 20 Chinese cities - including Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province and epicentre of the virus - have been prevented from travelling in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus during the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, traditionally China's busiest travel season.