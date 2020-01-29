Everest Bank Limited Opens New Branch In Sanagaun, Lalitpur

Everest Bank Limited Opens New Branch In Sanagaun, Lalitpur

Jan. 29, 2020, 4:03 p.m.

Rameshwor Shrestha, Mayor of Mahalaxmi Municipality and Gajendar Kumar Negi, CEO of Everest Bank, jointly inaugurated the branch on the presence of bank higher officials and different delegates at the inauguration ceremony.

The residence of Sanagaun can now get the modern banking facility at their home place through the branch where the customer can get the full phase banking facility.

In an endeavor to provide banking facilities to large and well spread out sections of the society, we have strived to establish our branches in all regions of the country. In this attempt, we have opened our 95th branch at Sanagaun, Mahalaxmi Municipality, Lalitpur.

EBL presently has Customer Base of over 10 Lacs, one of the highest in the industry. Further, the Bank recently adjudged as Best Managed Commercial Bank 2019. Presently the Bank is rendering professionalized & efficient banking services through its widest domestic network of 95 branches, 3 Extension Counters, 30 Revenue Collection Counters, 122 ATMs and also through its widest global network.

