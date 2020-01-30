Generally Cloudy With Right Rain In Some Places Of Nepal

Generally Cloudy With Right Rain In Some Places Of Nepal

Jan. 30, 2020, 6:46 a.m.

During the last few days, scattered to fairly widespread rain and thundershower activities occurred over western parts of Nepal. In the last 24 hours, Dadeldhura, Dhangadhi, Birendranagar, Dang and Bhairahawa received 19mm, 7.4mm.1.5mm, 1.6 and 1.5 mm respectively.

At present, a Trough is extending from the northern plains up to Bihar across East Uttar Pradesh. Thus, there will likely to increase rain in Nealgunj, Dang and Bhairawa.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at some places in the country.

This Winter season, the frequency of Western Disturbance (WD) has been high as compared to the previous years. The month of January itself has seen four very active WDs (so far) that have given fairly widespread rain and snow in the northern hills.

The current weather system has resulted in fairly widespread rain and snow in western Himalaya.

Although the system has started moving away, it is expected to give good snowfall until tonight in all the hilly districts.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

WHO South East-Asia Office Urges Countries to Remain Vigilant Against Coronavirus
Jan 30, 2020
Civil Society Organisations And Private Sector To Join On Future Food Security
Jan 30, 2020
Basant Panchami 2020 Celebrated Throughout Nepal
Jan 30, 2020
China Will Make Progress To Contain Coronavirus Outbreak By Feb 8: Chinese Expert
Jan 30, 2020
Nepal Closed Rasuwagadhi For Chinese Nationals To Prevent Coronavirus
Jan 30, 2020

More on Weather

Snow In Western Hills, Winter Rain To Lash Many Places Including Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Western Disturbance To Bring Snow In Western Hills of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Systems Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Fog In Terai, Moderate Snow Fall In Western And Eastern Hills Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Dense Fog In Western And Central Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

WHO South East-Asia Office Urges Countries to Remain Vigilant Against Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2020
Civil Society Organisations And Private Sector To Join On Future Food Security By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2020
Basant Panchami 2020 Celebrated Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2020
China Will Make Progress To Contain Coronavirus Outbreak By Feb 8: Chinese Expert By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2020
Nepal Closed Rasuwagadhi For Chinese Nationals To Prevent Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2020
Char Narayan Temple Restored By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-07,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel