Generally Cloudy With Right Rain In Some Places Of Nepal

During the last few days, scattered to fairly widespread rain and thundershower activities occurred over western parts of Nepal. In the last 24 hours, Dadeldhura, Dhangadhi, Birendranagar, Dang and Bhairahawa received 19mm, 7.4mm.1.5mm, 1.6 and 1.5 mm respectively.

At present, a Trough is extending from the northern plains up to Bihar across East Uttar Pradesh. Thus, there will likely to increase rain in Nealgunj, Dang and Bhairawa.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at some places in the country.

This Winter season, the frequency of Western Disturbance (WD) has been high as compared to the previous years. The month of January itself has seen four very active WDs (so far) that have given fairly widespread rain and snow in the northern hills.

The current weather system has resulted in fairly widespread rain and snow in western Himalaya.

Although the system has started moving away, it is expected to give good snowfall until tonight in all the hilly districts.