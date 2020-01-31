Japan Hands Over A Rehabilitation Center For Women With Disabilities

An official of the Embassy of Japan handed over a rehabilitation center for women with disabilities to the Nepal Disabled Women Association in Budhanilkantha Municipality.

The rehabilitation center for women with disabilities in Kathmandu was funded under Japan's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) for FY2017. The total grant assistance was USD 89,236 (NPR 9.17 million).

At the handover ceremony, the Japanese official said the Embassy of Japan hopes that the rehabilitation center will be effectively used for women with disabilities and that the support will contribute towards assisting the women to become self-reliant.

The Nepal Disabled Women Association used to run a rehabilitation center in rented accommodation and the financial obligations arising from this made it difficult to respond to the increasing demand for services for women with disabilities.

The Embassy also believes the project can further enhance the bilateral relations between Japan and Nepal.