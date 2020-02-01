Coronavirus: Death Tall Surpass 255

Coronavirus: Death Tall Surpass 255

Feb. 1, 2020, 8:18 a.m.

The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 255, the government said on Saturday, as foreign nation’s tightened restrictions on travelers from China in response to the rapid spread of the illness.

“In total 11,791 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in China as of Jan 31, with 259 deaths and 243 recovered. Hubei reported 1347 new cases and 45 deaths on Jan 31 compared with 2102 new cases and 46 deaths nationwide,” reports The Global Times.

Most of the latest fatalities are from Hubei province. The city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak is located in Hubei.

Another 102,000 people were also reportedly under medical observation with possible symptoms of the respiratory ailment.

The United States took drastic steps that will temporarily bar foreign nationals who have traveled in China within the last 14 days.

Americans returning from China will be allowed into the country, but will face screening at select ports of entry and required to undertake 14 days of self-screening to ensure they do not pose a health risk.

Those returning from Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine.

Beginning on Sunday, the US will also begin funneling all flights to the US from China to seven major airports where passengers can be screened for illness.

Credit: Various Agencies

