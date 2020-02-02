Nepal Airlines Corporation Pays Rs 1.14 Billion To CIT, EPF

Nepal Airlines Corporation Pays Rs 1.14 Billion To CIT, EPF

Feb. 2, 2020, 1:35 p.m.

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has announced that it has paid a total of Rs 1.14 billion to Citizen Investment Trust (CIT) and Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Friday.

According to a press release issued by NAC, it paid Rs 665 million towards repayment for the widebody aircraft and Rs 348 million for the narrow-body aircraft.

