New USEF-Nepal Location Celebrates Grand Opening

Feb. 2, 2020, 10:56 a.m.

The Commission for Educational Exchange between the United States of America and Nepal, USEF-Nepal/Fulbright Commission, has moved to a new location in Maharajgunj. After 20 years in Gyaneshwor, their new home boasts an auditorium, library, computer facilities, a certified testing center, and advising services for those considering study in the United States. During the event EducationUSA Nepal launched a new booklet and mobile application that help Nepali students get accurate information about study in the United States.

Speaking at the event, U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry highlighted the importance of educational exchanges for both Nepali and American students. “The United States currently hosts 1.1 million international students -- a record high. This year there are over 13,000 Nepali students enrolled in the United States, and we are looking forward to a new generation of young people contributing to the ever-growing network of people-to-people ties between the United States and Nepal.” Ambassador Berry added, “We hope these students receive an outstanding education and return to contribute to a more stable, secure, and prosperous Nepal.”

Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Education, Ram Saran Sapkota also echoed that educational exchanges add value to the bilateral ties of the two nations.

In 1961 the Fulbright Commission was established by an agreement between the governments of the United States and Nepal to administer educational exchange programs in Nepal. Since 1961, nearly 700 Nepalis have gone to the United States and around 600 Americans have come to Nepal under programs administered by the Fulbright Commission.

