Nepal To Send First Charter Plane To Evacuate Nepalese From Chinese Wuhan Province

Nepal Government has already asked Nepal Airlines and Himalayan Airlines to deploy their planes ready to evacuate Nepalese from Wuhan Province. As per the call from Nepal Embassy in China, more than 175 Nepalis residing in China have filled up the evacuation form issued by the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing.

The embassy informed that the Nepalis would be brought to Nepal within 1-2 days, after completing the procedural formalities. Following the outbreak of corona virus in China, the Government of Nepal had on February 1 announced to evacuate Nepali nationals currently residing in Hubei Province of China.

The embassy had called Nepalis willing to return to their homeland to fill up the form by February 2.

Sushil Kumar Lamsal, Deputy Chief of Mission of the embassy, informed that 175 Nepali nationals had filled up the form. Around 200 Nepalis, either on student visa or by taking labor permission, have been residing in Wuhan, said Lamsal.

Lamsal said that some of them had returned Nepal on the occasion of Chinese New Year prior to the outbreak of the epidemic. “We had prepared a list of around 188 people, among which 175 Nepalis had filled up the form,” said Lamsal. “We will send them to Nepal after completing the required procedures.”

The embassy had on Saturday asked Nepalis in Hubei province if they wanted to go back to Nepal. Wuhan city, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, is in Hubei and hosts 190 Nepali students.