Nepal To Send First Charter Plane To Evacuate Nepalese From Chinese Wuhan Province

Nepal To Send First Charter Plane To Evacuate Nepalese From Chinese Wuhan Province

Feb. 3, 2020, 7:01 a.m.

Nepal Government has already asked Nepal Airlines and Himalayan Airlines to deploy their planes ready to evacuate Nepalese from Wuhan Province. As per the call from Nepal Embassy in China, more than 175 Nepalis residing in China have filled up the evacuation form issued by the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing.

The embassy informed that the Nepalis would be brought to Nepal within 1-2 days, after completing the procedural formalities. Following the outbreak of corona virus in China, the Government of Nepal had on February 1 announced to evacuate Nepali nationals currently residing in Hubei Province of China.

The embassy had called Nepalis willing to return to their homeland to fill up the form by February 2.

Sushil Kumar Lamsal, Deputy Chief of Mission of the embassy, informed that 175 Nepali nationals had filled up the form. Around 200 Nepalis, either on student visa or by taking labor permission, have been residing in Wuhan, said Lamsal.

Lamsal said that some of them had returned Nepal on the occasion of Chinese New Year prior to the outbreak of the epidemic. “We had prepared a list of around 188 people, among which 175 Nepalis had filled up the form,” said Lamsal. “We will send them to Nepal after completing the required procedures.”

The embassy had on Saturday asked Nepalis in Hubei province if they wanted to go back to Nepal. Wuhan city, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, is in Hubei and hosts 190 Nepali students.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Coronavirus Fatalities Reaches To 361 In China
Feb 03, 2020
Rhinos Die In Mysterious Reason In Chitwan
Feb 03, 2020
Weather Forecast For February 3: Partly Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region
Feb 03, 2020
Experimental Drug For Coronavirus To Be Tested In Wuhan
Feb 02, 2020
China Will Provide All Necessary Necessary Support To Protect Nepalis From Coronavirus In Wuhan: Chinese Ambassador
Feb 02, 2020

More on News

Rhinos Die In Mysterious Reason In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
China Will Provide All Necessary Necessary Support To Protect Nepalis From Coronavirus In Wuhan: Chinese Ambassador By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 22 minutes ago
KOICA Volunteer Seo Provides Electronic Document System To Nelkantha Municipality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 1 minute ago
New USEF-Nepal Location Celebrates Grand Opening By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 29 minutes ago
Nepal Airlines To Postpone Flight To China Due To Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Vinay Mohan Kwatra Appointed India's Next Envoy To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Coronavirus Fatalities Reaches To 361 In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 03, 2020
Weather Forecast For February 3: Partly Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 03, 2020
Experimental Drug For Coronavirus To Be Tested In Wuhan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2020
Nepal Airlines Corporation Pays Rs 1.14 Billion To CIT, EPF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2020
School Shut Down In Bajura After 30 Students Fell Sick of Flu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2020
Nepal Sees A Cut Of Rs.400 Crore Financial Aid From India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-07,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel