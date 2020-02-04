Germany's First Lady Visited UNICEF Program In Nepal

Elke Budenbender, First Lady of Germany, learns about UNICEF-supported cholera prevention program from schoolchildren of National Children's School in Lalitpur .
According to a press release issued by UNICEF, She also paid a courtesy call upon President Bidhya Devi Bhandary and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.
