Germany's First Lady Visited UNICEF Program In Nepal

Feb. 4, 2020, 12:03 p.m.

Elke Budenbender, First Lady of Germany, learns about UNICEF-supported cholera prevention program from schoolchildren of National Children's School in Lalitpur .

According to a press release issued by UNICEF, She also paid a courtesy call upon President Bidhya Devi Bhandary and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

Mrs Elke Budenbender, First Lady of Germany, visits with Right Honorable Mrs Bidhya Devi Bhandari, President of Nepal.jpg

Mrs Elke Budenbender, First Lady of Germany, visits with Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Pradeep Gyawali (1).JPG

