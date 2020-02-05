Nepal Shut Down Olangchungola Checkpoint To Prevent Coronavirtus Infection

Nepal Shut Down Olangchungola Checkpoint To Prevent Coronavirtus Infection

Feb. 5, 2020, 10:28 a.m.

The operation of the Taplejung-based Olangchungola border checkpoint has been shut for a definite time at the request of the local administration of China.

Rashtriya Samachar Samiti reports that People's mobility through the border checkpoint has been restricted due to possible outbreak of coronavirus infection. Bearing in mind the possible spread of coronavirus infection in a neighbouring country, the authorities have banned people's mobility in and around transit points.

Ward chairperson of Faktanglung rural municipality-7, Olangchungola, Chheten Sherpa informed that the Reu administration of Tibet, China on January 30 had requested to forbid people's movement to the zone for some days.

He also shared that the Chinese administration urged the Nepali side to ban mobility in the zone immediately following the return of the Chinese workers' team which was working in road construction in Nepal.

