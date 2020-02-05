Trump Hails 'American Comeback' In Congress Speech

Trump Hails 'American Comeback' In Congress Speech

Feb. 5, 2020, 10:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump has hailed the "great American comeback" in a speech to Congress on the eve of his expected acquittal in his impeachment trial.

At his annual State of the Union address, Mr Trump set out a case for another four years in office.

The president refrained from lashing out directly at the lawmakers who have attempted to remove him from office, though he did jab at Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up a copy of his speech at the dias.

The Republican president delivered Tuesday night's nationally televised speech in the Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives, where he was impeached in December.

On the other side of the Capitol, the Republican-led Senate is all but certain on Wednesday to clear the president of corruption charges in a party-line vote.

Republican lawmakers chanted "four more years" as Mr Trump prepared to speak, urging him on for November's White House election.

