Coronavirus: Death Reaches Near 500

Feb. 6, 2020, 6:06 a.m.

New outbreak death toll nears 500, as confirmed cases pass 24,500, with majority of infections and deaths in China.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has risen to 490 after more deaths were reported in Hubei province. The virus originated in Wuhan, Hubei's provincial capital.

A further 24,324 people on the Chinese mainland have been infected China's National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

The virus has killed two people outside of mainland China, one in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines. At least 25 countries have confirmed cases.

Countries around the world have rushed to evacuate their citizens from Hubei and Wuhan, while many have also imposed extraordinary travel restrictions on travellers to and from China.

