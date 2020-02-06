Partly Cloudy In Eastern Region And Far In Rest of Nepal

Partly Cloudy In Eastern Region And Far In Rest of Nepal

Feb. 6, 2020, 5:57 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the eastern region and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

Ambassador Narayan Prasad Arjal Conferred Order of The Rising Sun, Gold And Silver Star
Feb 06, 2020
Trump Acquitted Of All Charges In Senate Impeachment Trial
Feb 06, 2020
Coronavirus: Death Reaches Near 500
Feb 06, 2020
Japan Provides Assistance For the One River And One Community Project In Chitwan
Feb 05, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Announces 15-Member Trust for Ayodhya Ram Temple
Feb 05, 2020

