India Builds Secondary School In Nuwakot District

India Builds Secondary School In Nuwakot District

Feb. 10, 2020, 3:43 p.m.

Government of India built Aiselubhume Secondary School in Kispang, Nuwakot, District as part of its post-earthquake reconstruction in Nepal. The school was ceremonially inaugurated on 10th February 2020 by Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Puspa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda). Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsaman Pun (Ananta) also graced the inaugural ceremony. Shuchita Kishore, First Secretary (Earthquake Reconstruction) represented the Embassy of India.

4.jpeg

Aiselubhume Secondary School was established in 1990 (2046 B.S). The school is affiliated to National Examination Board, Government of Nepal and is providing quality education to nearly 637 students.

The newly built infrastructures constructed with the Government of India’s grant assistance of NRs. 39.57 million, consist of three blocks – a three storied academic block containing six classrooms, a two storied academic block containing four classrooms along with furniture and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls. The project was implemented by Central Level Project Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Education of the Government of Nepal.

2.jpeg

The newly built infrastructure is expected to boost learning environment of students. Government of India remains committed to continue collaborating with Government and people of Nepal for completion of post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal.

7.jpeg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

MCC’s Jonathan Brooks Visits Nepal
Feb 09, 2020
Additional Financing For Earthquake Housing Reconstruction To Benefit More Than 86,000 Households In Nepal
Feb 09, 2020
The 3rd Japan-Nepal Political Dialogue Between The Ministries Of Foreign Affairs
Feb 09, 2020
Ambassador Narayan Prasad Arjal Conferred Order of The Rising Sun, Gold And Silver Star
Feb 06, 2020
Trump Acquitted Of All Charges In Senate Impeachment Trial
Feb 06, 2020

More on News

MCC’s Jonathan Brooks Visits Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Additional Financing For Earthquake Housing Reconstruction To Benefit More Than 86,000 Households In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
The 3rd Japan-Nepal Political Dialogue Between The Ministries Of Foreign Affairs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Ambassador Narayan Prasad Arjal Conferred Order of The Rising Sun, Gold And Silver Star By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
Japan Provides Assistance For the One River And One Community Project In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Senior Journalist Durganath Sharma Passes Away By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

FCNA Federal Chart By A Correspondent Feb 10, 2020
CORONAVIRUS Tourism Hit Hard By A Correspondent Feb 10, 2020
A Search For Genderless Talent By Susmita Aryal Feb 09, 2020
HOLOCAUST REMEMBERANCE Humanity Matters By A Correspondent Feb 09, 2020
Madan Bhandari Rajmarga Chure Highway Concerns By Batu Uprety Feb 09, 2020
Purna Bahadur Amatya The Number Guru By Suraj Poudyal Feb 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75