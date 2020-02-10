India Builds Secondary School In Nuwakot District

Government of India built Aiselubhume Secondary School in Kispang, Nuwakot, District as part of its post-earthquake reconstruction in Nepal. The school was ceremonially inaugurated on 10th February 2020 by Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Puspa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda). Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsaman Pun (Ananta) also graced the inaugural ceremony. Shuchita Kishore, First Secretary (Earthquake Reconstruction) represented the Embassy of India.

Aiselubhume Secondary School was established in 1990 (2046 B.S). The school is affiliated to National Examination Board, Government of Nepal and is providing quality education to nearly 637 students.

The newly built infrastructures constructed with the Government of India’s grant assistance of NRs. 39.57 million, consist of three blocks – a three storied academic block containing six classrooms, a two storied academic block containing four classrooms along with furniture and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls. The project was implemented by Central Level Project Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Education of the Government of Nepal.

The newly built infrastructure is expected to boost learning environment of students. Government of India remains committed to continue collaborating with Government and people of Nepal for completion of post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal.