Four students From Nepal Appointed Ambassadors Aor Adelaide, South Australia

StudyAdelaide, an agency of the Government of South Australia to promote Adelaide as an international study destination has announced the winners of its Ambassador Program 2020.

Four winning students from Nepal were announced as Ambassadors at a presentation ceremony held at the Marriott Hotel, Kathmandu. The event was attended by officials from the Australian Government, Government of South Australia as well as education institutions.

The Student Ambassadors are being awarded an exciting support package worth AUD $5000from StudyAdelaide which includes return ticket up to AUD $1500, gift voucher valued AUD $1000, Professional development session, access to key Adelaide festivals & events, enabling students to soak up the full educational and lifestyle experience of the city. The ambassadors will be encouraged to engage with friends, family and the community to showcase Adelaide’s advantages and what makes it one of the best Australian cities for international students, by sharing their story through posts, videos and blogs.

Over the years, the number of students from Nepal heading to Adelaide for higher studies has been on the rise, with more than 2,000students choosing to study there in 2019. Engineering, Computer Science and IT are amongst the most popular courses for Nepalese students at universities in Adelaide.

The competition had an enthusiastic response from students right across Nepal with a large number of candidates applying to win the coveted ‘Study Adelaide Student Ambassador’ tag for the first time. The four chosen ambassadors for 2020 areParbati Budhathok, Pranish Mahajan from Kathmandu, Sandesh Basnet from Lalitpur and Khagendra Karki from Morang.

Speaking on the occasion, Karyn Kent, CEO, StudyAdelaide, said, “We are excited with the response to our 2020 Ambassador program which was introduced in Nepal for the first time. We received more than 1500 high-quality applications from across South Asia, and a significant number from Nepal. This made the job of judging very tough indeed.”

“We are excited to welcome our fourStudent Ambassadors from Nepal for 2020 and introduce them to our vibrant city life, safe, supportive community and world-class educational institutions.” she added.

Speaking on the win, Parbati Budhathoki, one of the chosen student ambassadors said “Winning this competition has been a great start to my higher education stint in Australia. It is a matter of great pride to become a StudyAdelaide Ambassador. I am looking forward to an enriching experience as a student in the vibrant and welcoming city of Adelaide and will look forward to sharing my experience with aspiring students from Nepal.”

Parbati Budhathokihas enrolled at the University of South Australia to pursue a master’s program in Data Science.

The StudyAdelaide Ambassadors will be pursuing varied programs ranging from a master’s in engineering, Health Management and Social Work across a range of institutions including Flinders University, The University of Adelaide, University of South Australia, TAFE SA, and the International College of Hotel Management.

With its three state universities all ranked in the top 2% of universities worldwide, Adelaide is a leading education city designed for student life. Adelaide is up to 14% more affordable to live in compared to Sydney and Melbourne according to the Economist Intelligence Unit Worldwide Cost of Living Report. The city’s economy is also growing rapidly and is the home to the Australian Space Agency.

About StudyAdelaide:

StudyAdelaide promotes Adelaide as a centre of education excellence; highlighting the many advantages that international students who choose to live, work and study in South Australia have. Once students arrive here, StudyAdelaide goes beyond the welcome and offers a year-long calendar of events and activities that give students the opportunity to meet, make new friends and immerse themselves in different aspects of Australian culture.