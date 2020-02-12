Millennium Challenge Corporation Deputy Vice President Concludes Nepal Visit

Jonathan Brooks, the Millennium Challenge Corporation’s Deputy Vice President for Europe, Asia, Pacific and Latin America, concluded a visit to Kathmandu, as part of on-going consultations in support of the U.S. partnership with the Government of Nepal and the $500 million MCC Compact. During his visit, Deputy Vice President Brooks met separately with the MCA-Nepal Board of Directors, Prime Minister Oli, and other high-level government officials involved in the compact. He noted the Government’s statements of commitment to moving forward with the compact expeditiously.

Created in 2004, MCC provides time-limited grant assistance to developing countries that meet rigorous standards. In September 2017, the United States and the Government of Nepal signed the MCC Nepal Compact, the first in South Asia. The compact is designed to reduce poverty, spur economic growth and private sector investment, open new markets to grow the economy, and enhance regional cooperation to create sustainable development to benefit the people of Nepal. For more information about the MCC Nepal Compact, please visit www.mcc.gov/where-we-work/nepal-compact.