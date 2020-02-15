Nepal Airlines Need To Be Efficient And Strong: Secretary Adhikari

Secretary of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and chairperson of board of director of Nepal Airlines Corporation Kedar Bahadur Adhikari said that the experienced employees of NAC has to suggest which model need to follow in reforming national flag carrier.

Assuming the office of chairperson of board of director of Nepal Airlines Corporation, secretary Adhikari has assured senior executive of NAC that he will support their efforts to make NAC efficient and strong.

Secretary Adhikari said that the management needs to forward jointly suggesting making management effective and efficient. He said that many airlines around the world have been collapsed because of weak management. Secretary Adhikari also directed the senior officials to enhance the competitive capacity of the airlines. He said that Ministry of ready to support NAC.

He said that the government has investment in national flag carrier and the current modern can be changed if the new model makes NAC efficient. He also directed to reform administrative structure of NAC to make it more attractive to investors.

Acting managing director Ganesh Bahadur Chand expressed the hope that Nepal Airlines will make progress under the leadership of experienced and capable secretary as its chair person. During the program, heads of different corporate departments presented their activities and progress.