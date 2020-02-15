Weather Forecast February 15: Partly Cloudy In The Hills Of Nepal

Up in the hills although the Western Disturbance has moved away, the remnants of the system will continue to affect the weather. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.
