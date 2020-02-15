Weather Forecast February 15: Partly Cloudy In The Hills Of Nepal

Weather Forecast February 15: Partly Cloudy In The Hills Of Nepal

Feb. 15, 2020, 7:42 a.m.

Up in the hills although the Western Disturbance has moved away, the remnants of the system will continue to affect the weather. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

XcelTrip Partnered With Pokhara Hotel Industry
Feb 15, 2020
Nepal Airlines Need To Be Efficient And Strong: Secretary Adhikari
Feb 15, 2020
Serve The Country Maintaining Law And Order: IGP Gyawaly
Feb 15, 2020
Death Toll Reaches To 1500 With 2641 New Confirmed Cases In China From Conoronavirus
Feb 15, 2020
Plasma From Recovered COVID-19 Patients An Effective Treatment: Chinese Doctors
Feb 15, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For February 14: Partly Cloudy In Eastern Hill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Partly Cloudy In Eastern Region And Far In Rest of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Light Rain Is Possible In Eastern Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Weather Forecast February 4: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Weather Forecast For February 3: Partly Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Partly Cloudy In Eastern And Central Hill, Sunny Sky In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

XcelTrip Partnered With Pokhara Hotel Industry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2020
Nepal Airlines Need To Be Efficient And Strong: Secretary Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2020
Serve The Country Maintaining Law And Order: IGP Gyawaly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2020
Death Toll Reaches To 1500 With 2641 New Confirmed Cases In China From Conoronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2020
Plasma From Recovered COVID-19 Patients An Effective Treatment: Chinese Doctors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2020
Elected Local Government Representatives From Nepal Visited India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75