Australia Is Proud Of Our partnership With Nepal: Ambassador Budd

Nepal-Australia Celebrates 60 Years Of Establishment Of Diplomatic Relations

Feb. 16, 2020, 8:51 a.m.

Ambassador of Australia to Nepal Peter Budd and Ms. Emma Stone organize a reception to celebrate 60 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Australia and Nepal.

Attended by large numbers of people from different walks of life including ministers, members of parliament, heads of Kathmandu based diplomatic mission, members of civil society organizations and Australian citizens leaving in Nepal.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali highlighted the importance of Nepal Australia relations.

Addressing the program, ambassador Budd said that Australia and Nepal’s relation has strengthened further in the last sixty years. “ I am a relative newcomer to the Australia-Nepal relationship. I have only experienced three of the 60 years. But, in those three years it is clear to me there is a connection between our people and a deep mutual desire to engage,” said ambassador Budd. “Australia and Nepal, with our economies’ shared reliance on tourism, trade and movement of people, appreciate this more than anyone.”

“Australia is proud of our partnership with Nepal, which has built strong people to people links and contributed to improvements in development and stability in our region. 2/2.”

On the occasion of the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Australia, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia exchanged messages of felicitations expressing their happiness on the excellent state of bilateral relations.

In the messages, both the Foreign Ministers have expressed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and people based on mutual trust, understanding and cooperation.

Nepal and Australia established diplomatic relations on 15 February 1960.

EQz3Pm3UwAAgzit.jpg

As we mark sixty years of Australia-Nepal diplomatic relations: pictured here is Diane Johnstone, who was appointed first resident Australian Ambassador in Kathmandu in 1986. Photo Courtesy: Ambassador Peter Budd Twitter

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

