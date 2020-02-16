British Army Chief In Nepal Visit

British Army Chief In Nepal Visit

Feb. 16, 2020, 11:32 a.m.

Chief of General Staff of British Army General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, KCB CBE ADC, has arrived to pay a week long formal visit to Nepal. Lieutenant General Sarad Kumar Giri welcomed him at Tribhuwan International Airport yesterday.

He will attend Nepal Army Day program on February 21.

During his stay in Nepal, Chief of British Army Sir Mark Carleton-Smith will pay a call on to the president Bidhya Devi Bhandari and will hold talks with Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa.

Chief of British Army was accorded a Guard of Honor from a troop of Nepali Army at army headquarters. General Officers of NA and residential Defense Attaches were present during the occasion..

During his stay, British Army Chief will also visit Western Area Headquarter in Pokhara, Birendra Peacekeeping Training Center and other important palaces.

