Former King Gyanendra Leaves India For Religious Trip

Former King Gyanendra left for two weeks long religious and social trips to India. He flied to New Delhi by Vistara Airlines with former queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Devi Shah. According to former King’s secretariat, he will pay a visit a famous Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Former King’s sister Shobha Shahi and sister-in-law Mohan Bahadur Shahai and some close relative also included in the team. After completing the visit of Golden Temple, former King Gyanendra will return to New Delhi where he will spend his remaining period.