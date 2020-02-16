Weather Forecast For February 16: Rain Likely In Hilly Regions Of Nepal

A feeble Western Disturbance as an upper air trough is moving across the eastern parts. This system is likely to affect the higher reaches of hills of Nepal in terms of light rain and snow. Talking about East Nepal an upper air Cyclonic Circulation lies over the northern parts of Bangladesh and adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Due to this system, light rain and thundery activities are expected at isolated places of eastern Nepal.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be a partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions.