British Army Chief Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa

British Army Chief Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa

Feb. 17, 2020, 11:13 a.m.

Visiting Chief of General Staff General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith paid a courtesy call to his counterpart COAS General Purna Chandra Thapa at Nepal Army Headquarter yesterday. Chief of British Army General Smith is in six days official visit to Nepal.

He arrived on Saturday to attend Nepal Army Day as a guest. During the meeting, they discussed matter of bilateral and mutual interest.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Appoints TOMITA “Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador”
Feb 17, 2020
Hubei Announces Tough New Measures To Curb Outbreak
Feb 17, 2020
Nepal Is Working With India To Resolve Kalapani Issue
Feb 17, 2020
Full Bench Of Supreme Court To Hear Petitions On Nijgadh
Feb 17, 2020
Locust Attack: Common Enemy Unites India And Pakistan
Feb 17, 2020

More on News

Japan Appoints TOMITA “Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Nepal Is Working With India To Resolve Kalapani Issue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 33 minutes ago
Full Bench Of Supreme Court To Hear Petitions On Nijgadh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
Former King Gyanendra Leaves India For Religious Trip By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 11 minutes ago
British Army Chief In Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Australia Is Proud Of Our partnership With Nepal: Ambassador Budd By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Hubei Announces Tough New Measures To Curb Outbreak By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2020
Locust Attack: Common Enemy Unites India And Pakistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2020
Right Rain Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Eastern And Central Hill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2020
Coronavirus Infections Decline For 12th Consecutive Day In China: Global Times By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 16, 2020
175 Nepalis Stranded In Wuhan Arrived By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 16, 2020
Weather Forecast For February 16: Rain Likely In Hilly Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 16, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75