British Army Chief Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa

Visiting Chief of General Staff General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith paid a courtesy call to his counterpart COAS General Purna Chandra Thapa at Nepal Army Headquarter yesterday. Chief of British Army General Smith is in six days official visit to Nepal.
He arrived on Saturday to attend Nepal Army Day as a guest. During the meeting, they discussed matter of bilateral and mutual interest.
VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75