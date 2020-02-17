Hubei Announces Tough New Measures To Curb Outbreak

China's National Health Commission announced on Monday morning that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mailand China reached 1,770 as of the end of Sunday, up by 105 from the previous day.

At least 100 of the new deaths were from the province of Hubei, the epicentre of the epidemic.

Across the country, there were 2,048 new confirmed infections, about 1,933 from Hubei alone, pushing the new total to 70,548.

On Sunday, Hubei announced tough new measures to try to curb the outbreak, ordering its cities to block roads to all private vehicles.

Hubei Province reported 1,933 new cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Feb 16, with 100 new deaths and 1,016 cases of recovery. The total number of infections in the province climbed to 58,182, with 6,639 recovered and 1,696 dead.

Cambodia's Health Ministry spokeswoman Or Vandine on Sunday requested a re-test of the 83-year-old US passenger who had left the "Westerdam" cruise ship in Cambodia and was tested positive for COVID-19 in Malaysia last week.

