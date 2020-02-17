Hubei Announces Tough New Measures To Curb Outbreak

Hubei Announces Tough New Measures To Curb Outbreak

Feb. 17, 2020, 9:30 a.m.

China's National Health Commission announced on Monday morning that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mailand China reached 1,770 as of the end of Sunday, up by 105 from the previous day.

At least 100 of the new deaths were from the province of Hubei, the epicentre of the epidemic.

Across the country, there were 2,048 new confirmed infections, about 1,933 from Hubei alone, pushing the new total to 70,548.

On Sunday, Hubei announced tough new measures to try to curb the outbreak, ordering its cities to block roads to all private vehicles.

105 new deaths 2,048 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the Chinese mainland. The total infection number soared to 70,548 with 1,770 deaths as of 24:00 Feb 16.

Hubei Province reported 1,933 new cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Feb 16, with 100 new deaths and 1,016 cases of recovery. The total number of infections in the province climbed to 58,182, with 6,639 recovered and 1,696 dead.

Cambodia's Health Ministry spokeswoman Or Vandine on Sunday requested a re-test of the 83-year-old US passenger who had left the "Westerdam" cruise ship in Cambodia and was tested positive for COVID-19 in Malaysia last week.

Credit Agencies

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Appoints TOMITA “Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador”
Feb 17, 2020
British Army Chief Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa
Feb 17, 2020
Nepal Is Working With India To Resolve Kalapani Issue
Feb 17, 2020
Full Bench Of Supreme Court To Hear Petitions On Nijgadh
Feb 17, 2020
Locust Attack: Common Enemy Unites India And Pakistan
Feb 17, 2020

More on Health

Coronavirus Infections Decline For 12th Consecutive Day In China: Global Times By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Death Toll Reaches To 1500 With 2641 New Confirmed Cases In China From Conoronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Plasma From Recovered COVID-19 Patients An Effective Treatment: Chinese Doctors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Three Chinese Coronavirus Suspects Tested Negative, One Cured In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
China Coronavirus Outbreak: 1380 Deaths And 65000 Infected In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS Tourism Hit Hard By A Correspondent 1 week ago

The Latest

Japan Appoints TOMITA “Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2020
British Army Chief Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2020
Nepal Is Working With India To Resolve Kalapani Issue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2020
Full Bench Of Supreme Court To Hear Petitions On Nijgadh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2020
Locust Attack: Common Enemy Unites India And Pakistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2020
Right Rain Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Eastern And Central Hill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75