Mahara Acquitted Of Rape Attempt Charges

Former Speaker of the House of the Representatives (HoR), Krishna Bahadur Mahara, has been acquitted of rape attempt charges.

Kathmandu District Court provided Mahara a clean chit on Monday.

A single bench of justice Amar Raj Paudel at the KDC made the verdict that Mahara was not guilty of the charges, said a court source.

Former Speaker of the HoR had resigned from his post after he was accused by an employee at the parliament of attempting to rape her and then the court had ordered to put him into jail for investigation.