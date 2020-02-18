DPM Pokhrel Makes Aerial Inspection Of Disputed Kalapani Area

DPM Pokhrel Makes Aerial Inspection Of Disputed Kalapani Area

Feb. 18, 2020, 7 a.m.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Ishwar Pokharel and his team made the aerial inspection of the encroached Nepali territory reports Rashtriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

RSS reports quoting deputy speaker of Far West Province Nirmala Joshi that situation did not permit the landing. The Deputy Prime Minister was accompanied by a team of 10 people including House of Representatives (HoR) member Ganesh Singh Thagunna, SA members Man Bahadur Dhami and Gelbu Singh Thagunna and his private secretary Deependra Shrestha.

Minister Pokharel was made aware of Indian security posts set up at a distance of three kilometers along the border in Kalapani. He also observed the proposed site for establishing an Armed Police Force's border security outpost (BOP).

According national news agency, the Deputy Prime Minister who had this morning left the district headquarters Khalanga for Kalapani inspected the area by a Nepal Army helicopter as the landing was not possible due to the presence of heavy snow at the site.

Talking to media persons in Khalanga, defense minister Pokharel said security posts on Nepal's border would be added gradually. He said that Nepal had been decided to establish the APF post at Byas for border security. " The government will talk to India about the border issue face-to-face," he said, adding," This is the first time the Nepal Government wrote a diplomatic note to India following the Sugauli Treaty and we will produce evidences that such (encroached) parts are belonged to Nepal."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japanese Assistance For Quality Education In Quake-Affected Areas
Feb 18, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: 1,870 Deaths, Over 72,500 Cases Confirmed In China
Feb 18, 2020
Antimalarial drug confirmed effective on COVID-19: Chinese Official
Feb 18, 2020
Underground Power Installations Started In Kathmandu Valley
Feb 18, 2020
Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions, Fair In Rest Of Nepal
Feb 18, 2020

More on News

Japanese Assistance For Quality Education In Quake-Affected Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 minutes ago
ADB Registers Record Disbursement For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 42 minutes ago
Mahara Acquitted Of Rape Attempt Charges By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 57 minutes ago
Japan Appoints TOMITA “Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
British Army Chief Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal Is Working With India To Resolve Kalapani Issue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

High Cost Of Finance By Shraddha Ghimire Feb 18, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: 1,870 Deaths, Over 72,500 Cases Confirmed In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2020
Antimalarial drug confirmed effective on COVID-19: Chinese Official By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2020
Underground Power Installations Started In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2020
Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions, Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2020
Hubei Announces Tough New Measures To Curb Outbreak By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75