Underground Power Installations Started In Kathmandu Valley

Underground Power Installations Started In Kathmandu Valley

Feb. 18, 2020, 7:14 a.m.

The work of underground power cables Installation started in Kathmandu Valley. Under the first phase, the underground installation will be carried out in Maharajgunj and Ratnapark areas, from where the project will gradually expand.

Carried out at the direction of Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation and under the initiation of Nepal Electricity Authority, the project will cover 250 kilometer in first phase.

DSC_6266.jpg

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli inaugurated the underground power cables installation project in Kathmandu valley.

At the inauguration program, Prime Minister Oli said that the installation of underground electricity, telephone and internet cables would make the city look neat, adding that stray wires would be removed. He further claimed that a new chapter of development had begun and that the project would be expanded to other cities as well.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japanese Assistance For Quality Education In Quake-Affected Areas
Feb 18, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: 1,870 Deaths, Over 72,500 Cases Confirmed In China
Feb 18, 2020
Antimalarial drug confirmed effective on COVID-19: Chinese Official
Feb 18, 2020
DPM Pokhrel Makes Aerial Inspection Of Disputed Kalapani Area
Feb 18, 2020
Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions, Fair In Rest Of Nepal
Feb 18, 2020

More on Water and Energy

Five Hydropower Projects In Dordi Khola To Generate 110 MW Power By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 2 days ago
KUL MAN GHISING Mission Transmission By A Correspondent 3 weeks, 5 days ago
IBN, Power China Inks MoU On Tamor Hydel Power By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 weeks, 1 day ago
Nepal Demands Early Weather Information From China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
635 MW Dudhkosi Storage Project Is In High Priority: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
MD Kul Man Ghising Directed To Complete New Butwal Substation By March By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

High Cost Of Finance By Shraddha Ghimire Feb 18, 2020
Japanese Assistance For Quality Education In Quake-Affected Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: 1,870 Deaths, Over 72,500 Cases Confirmed In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2020
Antimalarial drug confirmed effective on COVID-19: Chinese Official By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2020
DPM Pokhrel Makes Aerial Inspection Of Disputed Kalapani Area By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2020
Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions, Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75