Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed commitment to continue with a journey for a prosperous Nepal by overcoming hurdles created against such mission Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

RSS reports that complaining of obstructions in the mega campaign for pursuing prosperity in the country, he made it clear that such unwanted circumstances would not be allowed block the journey towards a special destination.

In his address to a special program organised at the Army Pavilion Tundikhel on the occasion of the 70th National Democracy Day today, the Prime Minister said, "The government is determined to overcome intentional barriers created against the journey of development."

Describing Fagun 7 (7th in the Nepali month of Fagun) in 2007 BS as a glorious day marking the commencement of a new era, he said the Democracy Day was being celebrated every year in commemoration of that historic moment.

RSS reports on the occasion, the Prime Minister extended Democracy Day best wishes to all Nepalis at home and abroad.

He cherished today as the day when the society, politics and government system was freed from an autocratic oligarchy and a point when a beautiful dawn had come about by removing a long period of darkness.