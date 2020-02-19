Nurse And Her 3 Family Members Die Of COVID-19 In Wuhan

Nurse And Her 3 Family Members Die Of COVID-19 In Wuhan

Feb. 19, 2020, 8:36 p.m.

A nurse, her parents and brother in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, have died of the fatal virus, the government of Wuhan said on Tuesday.

Liu Fan, 59, a deputy chief nurse of Wuchang Hospital, had been on duty in the injection room until February 2. She was confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus on February 7 after she felt physical discomfort and had a fever, said a post by Wuhan government on Toutiao, a Chinese media platform.

Liu was admitted to hospital on February 7. Because she had a number of underlying diseases in addition to the pneumonia, her condition worsened quickly and died on February 14 after all rescue efforts failed, said the government.

Before Liu's death, her parents and brother had also died of the virus after being infected. Her husband and daughter are under quarantine but have not been found to be infected.

Liu Zhiming, 51, head of the hospital and a neurosurgeon by training, became infected while working to combat the novel coronavirus. He died from the virus on Tuesday morning despite his colleagues' all-out efforts to save his life.

The Wuhan government said that Wuchang Hospital became a designated hospital for fever on January 21 and had suffered from a shortage of medical protective equipment.

However, with help and funding from governments at all levels and sectors of society, equipment has been made available for use by the hospital's medical staff.

Global Times

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepalis Test Negative For Coronavirus
Feb 19, 2020
Coca-Cola Supports Waste Management At Chitwan National Park
Feb 19, 2020
Nabil Bank Signs MoU
Feb 19, 2020
Editors Condemned Chinese Embassy’s Statement
Feb 19, 2020
Fagun 7 (7th In The Nepali Month Of Fagun) In 2007 BS As A Glorious Day: PM Oli
Feb 19, 2020

More on Health

Nepalis Test Negative For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 2 minutes ago
Coronavirus: Study Suggests Elderly And Sick Are Most At Risk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 22 minutes ago
Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches Over 2000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 23 minutes ago
Coronavirus Outbreak: 1,870 Deaths, Over 72,500 Cases Confirmed In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Antimalarial drug confirmed effective on COVID-19: Chinese Official By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Hubei Announces Tough New Measures To Curb Outbreak By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Coca-Cola Supports Waste Management At Chitwan National Park By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2020
Nabil Bank Signs MoU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2020
Editors Condemned Chinese Embassy’s Statement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2020
Australia And Nepal Two Distant Countries But Closer By Peter Budd Feb 19, 2020
Fagun 7 (7th In The Nepali Month Of Fagun) In 2007 BS As A Glorious Day: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2020
MCC Will Be Passed In National's Interests: Co-chair Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75