Six Nepali Pilgrims Killed In A Road Accident In Tamil Nadu

Six Nepali Pilgrims Killed In A Road Accident In Tamil Nadu

Feb. 20, 2020, 7:52 p.m.

Six pilgrims hailing from Nepal died and 25 others sustained injuries when the minibus in which they were travelling collided with an omnibus at Naripallam near Omalur in Salem district of Tamil Nadu in the small hours of Thursday.

Among the dead include two women. The deceased have been identified as Ber Bahaduur Rai, 46, Tikaram, 50, Gopal Taman, 53, Bodhini, 50, Bulkari Chowdri, 50 and Vishnu Dangal, 55, sources said.

A 32-member team from Nepal had come to India to visit Hindu temples. They were heading for Rajasthan after visiting Kanyakumari. The accident happened on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway around 1 am on Thursday. The minibus driver was trying to turn the vehicle towards the right side of the road to reach a stone mandapam belonging to a temple to park the minibus.

The driver failed to notice an omnibus that was heading to Kerala from Bengaluru. The omnibus driver tried to steer the bus away from the minibus but the bus in which the pilgrims were travelling collided against the bus killing five passengers on the spot. Upon information, the Omalur police rushed to the spot and helped taking the injured people to the hospital. 2/20/2020 Six pilgrims from Nepal killed in a road accident in Tamil Nadu

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Coronavirus Cases Decline In Consecutive Days In Wuhan
Feb 20, 2020
Minister Baskota Resigns Following The Leak Of An Audio Clip
Feb 20, 2020
10 Nepalis Detained In Darjeeling Flying Drone
Feb 20, 2020
Nepal And Bangladesh Inks MoU To Develop New Connectivity Network
Feb 20, 2020
Two Die Of Coronavirus In Iran, Number Of Infection Drastically Reduce In China
Feb 20, 2020

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Astha Raut Surrender Before Police By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago
Seven Killed And 13 Injured In Truck Accident In Dhading By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 weeks, 1 day ago
Nineteen Year Old Girl Gang Raped In Siraha, Police Arrested Two Youths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Fifteen Killed In Bus Accident In Lamosangu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 1 week ago
Fourteen People Killed In A Road Accident In Baglung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 2 weeks ago
Chinese Nationals Held With Eight KG Gold At TIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Coronavirus Cases Decline In Consecutive Days In Wuhan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 20, 2020
Minister Baskota Resigns Following The Leak Of An Audio Clip By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 20, 2020
10 Nepalis Detained In Darjeeling Flying Drone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 20, 2020
Nepal And Bangladesh Inks MoU To Develop New Connectivity Network By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 20, 2020
Two Die Of Coronavirus In Iran, Number Of Infection Drastically Reduce In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 20, 2020
Eight Dead After Two Attacks In Germany By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 20, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75