Weather Forecast For February 21: Light Rain and Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal

Feb. 21, 2020, 6:45 a.m.

Beginning with western Nepal where a Western Disturbance is over western India. Also, a Trough from system is extending up to Bihar. Meteorological Forecasting Division Predicts generally cloudy throughout Nepal.

Light rain is likely to occur at some places of the western region. There are Chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

