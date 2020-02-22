MCC Needs Amendment: Task Force

MCC Needs Amendment: Task Force

Feb. 22, 2020, 7:08 a.m.

The task force on the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) Nepal submitted its report to its report to the chairmen duo—KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on Friday.

The committee has concluded that the much-hyped grant agreement with the United States of America should not be implement as it was agreed upon.

The task force said that Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) – a bilateral US foreign aid agency established by the US Congress during George Bush administration in 2004 – had links with the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS).

“The grant agreement must not be executed in Nepal without changing some of the provisions as it can be counterproductive in for the country,” said the leader of the task force and Former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal.

The task force has submitted its report to the chairmen duo—KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on Friday.

It had Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Standing Committee Member Bhim Rawal as the members.

However, Khanal did not disclose the provisions that needed to be amended in the agreement and said that the content of the report would be made public in three days.

“For the last three weeks, we went through multiple documents related to the agreement and execution procedures and found that there is no mention or link with the IPS,” said Khanal, “But when the people in the US authority said that the both were connected, we cannot ignore it. This has created confusion among the people and leaders”

The task force has also found that some of the provisions in the agreement were already amended through correspondences between Nepal government and MCC.

The report will soon be presented to the Secretariat Meeting of the NCP, following which the amendment will be finalized.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

WHO Advise To Under-cooked Raw Animal Products
Feb 22, 2020
US-Taliban Truce Begins In Afghanistan
Feb 22, 2020
Weather Forecast February 22: Scattered Rain And Generally Cloudy
Feb 22, 2020
Kaligandai A Hydropower Shut Down, No Disruption In Electricity Supply: MD Ghising
Feb 21, 2020
Nepal Propose A Bill To Restrict Free Mobility Of Indian Citizens In Nepal
Feb 21, 2020

More on News

Nepal Propose A Bill To Restrict Free Mobility Of Indian Citizens In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 12 minutes ago
Nepal Needs Additional Investment of $879 Million For Safer Roads: The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 34 minutes ago
Nepal Army Observed Maha Shivaratri And Army Day 2076 Amid Spectacular Displays and Parades By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 31 minutes ago
Bihari Krishna Shrestha’s Article Received First Prize In Nepal Army’s Journal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Japanese Support For the Capacity Building On Disaster By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali To Attend UN Human Rights Council Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

WHO Advise To Under-cooked Raw Animal Products By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2020
US-Taliban Truce Begins In Afghanistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2020
NEPAL ARMY DAY Sacrifice To Remember By Keshab Poudel Feb 22, 2020
Weather Forecast February 22: Scattered Rain And Generally Cloudy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2020
Kaligandai A Hydropower Shut Down, No Disruption In Electricity Supply: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2020
COVID-19 Cases In China Decline By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75