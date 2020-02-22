MCC Will Be Passed By HoR Soon: NCP Co-chair Dahal

Feb. 22, 2020, 4:33 p.m.

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) chair and former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said that the ongoing session of House of Representatives will pass the Millennium Challenges Compact agreement with certain revisions.

His statement came just a day after report submitted by three members task force led by party leader Jhalnath Khanal to Prime Minister KP. Sharma Oli and him. Addressing a press meet in Chitwan, former prime minister Dahal said MCC is not a bible and the parliament will pass it following certain revisions. He said that the government has already talked about this issue with the US Government.

Dahal said Nepal needs foreign investment for the development and MCC provides us over 50 billion rupees for infrastructure development. “We are just concerned about the strategic part of MCC,” said Dahal.

