Weather Forecast February 22: Scattered Rain And Generally Cloudy

A Western Disturbance will gradually move away eastwards. An induced Cyclonic Circulation is over Central Pakistan and adjoining Punjab. A Trough is extending from this system up to East Uttar Pradesh. Partly to generally cloudy in the eastern region along with central and western hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is possible at a few places of the eastern hilly region and isolated brief rain is possible at one or two places of the central and western hilly regions. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the eastern high mountainous region.