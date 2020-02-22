Weather Forecast February 22: Scattered Rain And Generally Cloudy

Weather Forecast February 22: Scattered Rain And Generally Cloudy

Feb. 22, 2020, 6:55 a.m.

A Western Disturbance will gradually move away eastwards. An induced Cyclonic Circulation is over Central Pakistan and adjoining Punjab. A Trough is extending from this system up to East Uttar Pradesh. Partly to generally cloudy in the eastern region along with central and western hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is possible at a few places of the eastern hilly region and isolated brief rain is possible at one or two places of the central and western hilly regions. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the eastern high mountainous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

WHO Advise To Under-cooked Raw Animal Products
Feb 22, 2020
US-Taliban Truce Begins In Afghanistan
Feb 22, 2020
MCC Needs Amendment: Task Force
Feb 22, 2020
Kaligandai A Hydropower Shut Down, No Disruption In Electricity Supply: MD Ghising
Feb 21, 2020
Nepal Propose A Bill To Restrict Free Mobility Of Indian Citizens In Nepal
Feb 21, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For February 21: Light Rain and Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast February 20: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 19: Rain Likely To Occur In Western Hills By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions, Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Right Rain Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Eastern And Central Hill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 16: Rain Likely In Hilly Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

WHO Advise To Under-cooked Raw Animal Products By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2020
US-Taliban Truce Begins In Afghanistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2020
NEPAL ARMY DAY Sacrifice To Remember By Keshab Poudel Feb 22, 2020
MCC Needs Amendment: Task Force By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2020
Kaligandai A Hydropower Shut Down, No Disruption In Electricity Supply: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2020
Nepal Propose A Bill To Restrict Free Mobility Of Indian Citizens In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75