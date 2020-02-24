Global IME Bank And Khalti Partner For Digital Payments

Global IME Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Khalti Digital Wallet to provide digital payment facility to its customers. Pukar Subedi - Head of Transaction Banking at Global IME and Amit Agrawal - Director of Khalti signed a partnership agreement amidst a ceremony organized at the bank’s head office in Kamaladi, Kathmandu.

With this partnership, Global IME customers across the nation can now load funds in their Khalti wallet using the bank’s mobile banking and internet banking service and make all kinds of digital payments available at Khalti’s platform.

This collaboration is expected to further help in the adoption of digital payments in Nepal ultimately moving the country towards a digital and cashless economy.

Speaking about the agreement, Khalti’s Director Amit Agrawal shared,“We are happy to collaborate with Global IME Bank to enable its customers to load their Khalti wallet easily and make payment for dozens of services within the wallet and at hundreds of merchants where we have enabled digital payment service. This initiative would help consumers make hassle-free digital payments, and go cashless. With this partnership, Khalti has taken another step ahead towards its mission of making digital payments possible to all the users across the country, ultimately making Nepal a cashless nation.”

Similarly, Global IME’s Pukar Subedi shared, “We are trying to adopt digital technologies to facilitate easy solutions where our customers can fulfill all their banking and financial related requirements using their mobile phones. We are very excited to collaborate with Khalti to provide its seamless digital payment facility to all our customers.”

Global IME Bank is one of the largest “A” class commercial banks of Nepal, licensed by Nepal Rastra Bank. The bank has been providing banking services from its 270 branches, 249 branchless banking service, 37 extension counters, and a network of 256 ATMs across the country. The bank currently serves more than 18 lakh customers.