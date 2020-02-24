Japan Hands Over Medical Equipment In Bake District

The Medical Attachè of the Embassy of Japan to Nepal, Dr. SHIMIZU Atsumi attended the handover ceremony of medical equipment for the Kachanapur and Khaskusma health posts in Banke District.

The health posts were built under the New Born and Child Health Project in Banke District and was funded under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme, and was implemented by ADRA Japan, an international NGO, in collaboration with its local partner NGO, ADRA Nepal.

ADRA also renovated and upgraded the health posts and carried out master training of trainers courses for medical staffs.

At the ceremony, Dr. SHIMIZU said he hoped that the health posts and medical equipment would be used to improve the health of women and children. He added that the Embassy believes that these projects will also contribute for enhacing friendship and bilateral relations between Japan and Nepal.