NEPAL-AUSTRALIA RELATIONS At 60

Nepal and Australia celebrate 60 years of establishment of diplomatic relations

Feb. 24, 2020, 12:36 p.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

As Nepal and Australia celebrated 60 years of establishment of diplomatic relations, the event reminded us of our long journey in the globe of sharing and learning good times and bad times together.

In the last sixty years, Australia has supported a few sectors but they have made significant contributions to Nepal's development. As Nepal and Australia celebrated 60 years of the ties, Australia has sent a highly professional diplomat as the ambassador.

Ambassador of Australia to Nepal Peter Budd and Ms. Emma Stone, who have won the hearts and minds of many Nepalese people over the last two and half years, visiting nook and corner of Nepal, organized a reception to celebrate 60 years of establishment of the diplomatic relations.

It was the Australian Aid which helped Nepal to lead global level as a pioneer country of community forest management. Its initial support in Sindhhupalchowk district's forest management received global attention for successful community forestry.

"We enjoy a relationship defined by long-standing partnerships. It’s a relationship underpinned by our shared interests in a secure, prosperous and connected region and desire to further build on our trade, investment and people-to-people links," said ambassador Budd.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali echoed ambassador Budd's statement. Australia remains Nepal's dependable friend highlighting the importance of Nepal-Australia relations.

“I am a relative new comer to the Australia-Nepal relationship. I have only experienced three of the 60 years. But, in those three years it is clear to me there is a connection between our people and a deep mutual desire to engage,” said ambassador Budd. “Australia and Nepal, with our economies’ shared reliance on tourism, trade and movement of people, appreciate this more than anyone.”

Nepal and Australia established diplomatic relations on 15 February 1960.

A Correspondent

CORONAVIRUS Airlifting Nepalis
Feb 24, 2020
NAC UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP Change In Line
Feb 24, 2020
IGP GYAWALY Simple Mantra
Feb 24, 2020
WVIN Working For Change
Feb 24, 2020
ADB PORTFOLIO REVIEW Slow Progress
Feb 24, 2020

More on Nepalis Diplomatic Missions

Australia And Nepal Two Distant Countries But Closer By Peter Budd 4 days, 23 hours ago
VINAY MOHAN KWATRA Seasoned Diplomat By A Correspondent 4 weeks ago
Chinese Scholars Published A Book On Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 months, 1 week ago
Nepal And UAE Exchange Views On Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 months, 3 weeks ago
Nepal And China Will Continue To Work Hand-In-Hand: Ambassador Leela Mani Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 months, 3 weeks ago
Ambassador Acharya Pays A Courtesy Call To External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 months ago

The Latest

Malaysia's Mahathir Submits Resignation To King By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2020
US President, PM Modi Head To Motera Stadium For 'Namaste Trump' Event By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2020
Japan Hands Over Medical Equipment In Bake District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2020
CORONAVIRUS Airlifting Nepalis By A Correspondent Feb 24, 2020
NAC UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP Change In Line By A Correspondent Feb 24, 2020
IGP GYAWALY Simple Mantra By A Correspondent Feb 24, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75