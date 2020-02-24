NEPAL-AUSTRALIA RELATIONS At 60

As Nepal and Australia celebrated 60 years of establishment of diplomatic relations, the event reminded us of our long journey in the globe of sharing and learning good times and bad times together.

In the last sixty years, Australia has supported a few sectors but they have made significant contributions to Nepal's development. As Nepal and Australia celebrated 60 years of the ties, Australia has sent a highly professional diplomat as the ambassador.

Ambassador of Australia to Nepal Peter Budd and Ms. Emma Stone, who have won the hearts and minds of many Nepalese people over the last two and half years, visiting nook and corner of Nepal, organized a reception to celebrate 60 years of establishment of the diplomatic relations.

It was the Australian Aid which helped Nepal to lead global level as a pioneer country of community forest management. Its initial support in Sindhhupalchowk district's forest management received global attention for successful community forestry.

"We enjoy a relationship defined by long-standing partnerships. It’s a relationship underpinned by our shared interests in a secure, prosperous and connected region and desire to further build on our trade, investment and people-to-people links," said ambassador Budd.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali echoed ambassador Budd's statement. Australia remains Nepal's dependable friend highlighting the importance of Nepal-Australia relations.

“I am a relative new comer to the Australia-Nepal relationship. I have only experienced three of the 60 years. But, in those three years it is clear to me there is a connection between our people and a deep mutual desire to engage,” said ambassador Budd. “Australia and Nepal, with our economies’ shared reliance on tourism, trade and movement of people, appreciate this more than anyone.”

Nepal and Australia established diplomatic relations on 15 February 1960.