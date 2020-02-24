South Korea Raises Alert Level To Highest, Nepalese Migrant Workers Urged To Take Precautionary Measures

As south Korean government puts the country on 'red alert' due to the rapid rise in new cases, which are largely being traced back to church services, Nepalese Embassy in Seoul urged Nepalese citizens to take necessary safety measures to remain unaffected. The Embassy through its websites urges to contact emergency service if something go wrong.

South Korea has raised its disease alert to the highest level after a surge in coronavirus infections and two more deaths. Health officials reported 169 new infections, bringing the total to 602, having doubled from Friday to Saturday.

The escalation in the alert level allows the government to send extra resources to Daegu city and Cheongdo County, which were designated "special care zones" on Friday.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said it also enables the government to forcibly prevent public activities and order the temporary closure of schools, though the government gave no immediate details on what steps could be taken.

There are more than 15000 Nepalese migrant workers in the two cities. Following a massive outbreak of Coronavirus in South Korea asking citizens to remain lock inside houses, large numbers of Nepalese migrant workers.

In Daigu and Cheongdo county many Nepalese are working. Due to coronavirus many companies were already shut down in two towns. A Nepalese worker talking to Deshsanchar said Nepalese have been leaving in fear. He told Deshsanchar that companies have asked them not to go outside home and call emergency in case of any symptom.

He said that the situation of Nepalese is alright in Korea. Following the escalation of Coronavirus, Nepalese Embassy in Seoul issued urged Nepalese citizens leaving in Korea to take necessary precautionary measures. There are around 40000 Nepalese working in South Korea.