XcelTrip Reaches Out To Hotel Industry In The Hour Crisis

Nepal’s tourism has been going through difficult times due to ongoing corona virus pandemic which has discouraged the number of tourists traveling around the world including Nepal. In order to consolidate tourism market and reach out to the targeted marketing to support Visit Nepal 2020 mission campaign as well as to educate the hoteliers the importance of digital marketing and online booking,

XcelTrip has started two-pronged approach: door-to-door orientation for hoteliers about the importance of online booking and social media campaign targeting national and international tourists encompassing the enlisted hotels of Nepal. At this critical juncture, Xceltrip discussed wide spectrum of possibilities in generating demand with appropriate supplies through its state of art technology booking engine having massive outreach to the global marketplace.

As a part of series of such event, XcelTrip Nepal, Nepal’s First Online Travel Aggregator, organized an orientation and interaction program in Sauraha, Chitwan at Jungle Safari Lodge on February 18, 2020 to brief the hoteliers about the importance of being in online travel platform.

The Co-Founder and Country Director of XcelTrip Nepal Mr. Aditya Baral spoke about the current trend of tourism of Nepal and its correlation with online platform like XcelTrip. He further opined “How technology is forcing our industry to go digital and how our robust technology would empower the travel industry of Nepal. He further elaborated, our booking engine would instigate the domestic travelers and help in the process of cross country traveling easier. Our importance increases when there is a turmoil in the international movements like today (Virus). It is a proper mechanism that even the Government follow in order to reach to the target audience. Unlike other booking engines, we reach door to door to tempt them to enlist in order to make our data stronger so that our indigenous entrepreneurs are more strengthened to deal with foreign competitors.

Addressing the program, Mr. Gyanendra Khadka, Founder and CEO of XcelTrip, said that this booking engine is customized enough to deal with each and every hotel need. Xceltrip outnumbers other booking engines like booking.com, Agoda etc, in terms of consolidating the market forces with its unique engine based on blockchain technology. Now onwards, every Nepal based entrepreneurs would have immense leverage to deal, settle and reinforce the bond talking in Nepali but doing business internationally. He outlined that since it is based in Nepal, it caters the interest of domestic tourists as well which could be beneficial for the hotels and resorts when international tourist arrivals are not promising. He also spoke about the importance of digital marketing in diversifying existing products in Chitwan and other tourists’ hub. He further said “in short span of time, our feature, delivery and network would envelope the industry like cobweb” creating milestone in “win win” theory.

The greatest enticement that XcelTrip offers 0% Commission to the hotels and resorts throughout Visit Nepal 2020 and 10% from 2021 onward. This would provide much leeway to settle their payments and other arrears within Nepal with more customized extended services. He further opined that Xceltrip would retain the foreign currency and help in building circular economy.

Xceltrip on its next move has aimed to focus with similar program in Province 5 in March 2020.