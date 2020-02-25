Gold Price Soars Up To Set A New Record

Gold price today increased to set a new record as an effect in the domestic market of the price hike of gold in international market. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold & Silver Dealers’ Association, the gold price per tola soared up by Rs. 1,500 today itself.
The local markets sold gold at Rs. 80,300 per tola on Monday.
Price of a tola of gold was Rs. 78,800 on Sunday.
