Gold Price Soars Up To Set A New Record

Gold price today increased to set a new record as an effect in the domestic market of the price hike of gold in international market. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold & Silver Dealers’ Association, the gold price per tola soared up by Rs. 1,500 today itself.

The local markets sold gold at Rs. 80,300 per tola on Monday.

Price of a tola of gold was Rs. 78,800 on Sunday.