13 Killed, Curfew Imposed In Eastern Delhi

Feb. 26, 2020, 7:15 a.m.

Violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continued to escalate in North East Delhi on Tuesday taking the death toll to 13 as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.

After overnight incidents of arson, tension smouldered in the national capital and as the day progressed streets in several localities like Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad saw pitched battles between the members of two groups who also hurled petrol bombs and opened fire.

Over 200 people, including 48 police personnel, have been injured and half of the civilians have suffered gunshot wounds, according to hospital authorities.

The impact of the violence was such that the government announced that private and government schools in violence-affected North East Delhi will continue to be closed on Wednesday.

Credit: India Today

