Chandra Dhakal has Formally Announced Candidacy For Senior Vice President of FNCCI

Vice President president of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal has announced his candidacy for the post of senior vice president of the FNCCI amid a grand program today at Hotel Yak and Yeti.

Attended by large numbers of his supporters, Dhakal announced his candidacy for senior vice president in the upcoming Annual General Meeting of FNCCI.

" My candidacy for the protection and promotion of the interest of industrialists, corporate and service sectors," declared Dhakal. " As I am myself from a family of commoner joined the business, I know the problems and difficulties of industrialists. My candidacy is not just the sake of post but it is for the meaningful purpose with broader objectives."

Dhakal, chairman of the IME Group, announced his programs and priorities. He said that the need of the present is to address several problems faced by industrialists including the need to amend Company Registration Act to make easy for renewal and cancellation of companies.

Attended by former presidents of FNCCI, district chairs, members and large numbers of supporters, Dhakal declared that he has clear vision and priority for next three years.

He declared his candidacy in presence of district president of 63 districts, more than 60 chairpersons of corporate bodies and presidents of five provinces.

Known for his simplicity, humble behavior and down to earth, Dhakal has many supporters. Joined business from a middle class family of Baglung district, Dhakal also worked as head assistant of Rashtriya Banijya Bank.