Generally Cloudy And Light To Moderate Rain In Eastern Region

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in the eastern region and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the eastern region and at a few places of the central and western hilly regions.

During the last 24 hours, rain and thundershowers lashed many parts of Nepal including Kathmandu Valley. According to the rainfall data, Nepagunj has recorded 17.8 mm of rain, Birendranagar 41.8 Bhairahwa 49.6 mm, Simara 8.9 mm, Janakpur 10.0 mm, Dharan 11.7 and Dhankuta 10.1 mm in a span of 24 hours.

These rains can be attributed to the Cyclonic Circulation over East Uttar Pradesh. Another Cyclonic Circulation is over the eastern parts of Bangladesh. A Trough is extending between these two systems. Moreover, the southeasterly humid winds from the Bay of Bengal are increasing moisture, thus making the conditions favorable for more rains.

According to meteorologists, the Cyclonic Circulation would move away eastwards leading to an increase in the rainfall activities in eastern Nepal.

From the afternoon or evening of February 26, the rainfall activities may start reducing significantly in western and central region. However, scattered light showers may continue in eastern Nepal.