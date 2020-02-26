NCP Picks Up Bamdev Gautama, PM Oli For Dr. Khatiwada

NCP Picks Up Bamdev Gautama, PM Oli For Dr. Khatiwada

Feb. 26, 2020, 4:47 p.m.

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has nominated vice-chair Bamdev Gautam’s name as a member of National Assembly. However, it is reported in some media that Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and his loyalist opposed the decision.

Oli reportedly told Nepal that he will recommend renomination Dr. Khatiwada whatever the price he might have to pay.

A secretariat meeting of the party has nominated Gautam replacing the current Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada whose two-years tenure expires on March 3. The President will appoint Gautam as a NA member once the government recommends his name.

Spokesperson of Nepal Communist Party Narayan Kazi Shrestha said the secretariat meeting endorsed Gautam’s name. However, it is reported in some media that PM Oli and his loyalist opposed the decision and considering to nominate Dr. Khatiwada again.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Provides Support For Improving Pulmonary Health In Bhaktapur
Feb 26, 2020
Chandra Dhakal has Formally Announced Candidacy For Senior Vice President of FNCCI
Feb 26, 2020
Rhino Census Begins From 14th March In Nepal
Feb 26, 2020
Coronavirus Has Been Spreading With 80000 Infections
Feb 26, 2020
India-US Finalize Defense Deals Worth $3 Billion, Sign 3 MoUs In Energy Sector
Feb 26, 2020

More on News

Japan Provides Support For Improving Pulmonary Health In Bhaktapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 minutes ago
Rhino Census Begins From 14th March In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 57 minutes ago
Nepal Is Committed To Human Rights: Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 1 minute ago
The Different Needs Of Women Must Be Addressed: CEDAW Vice Chair Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 23 minutes ago
USAID Hands Over Two New Primary Schools In Sindhupalchowk District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Major General Hamal Appointed As UN Head Of Mission And Force Commander By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Chandra Dhakal has Formally Announced Candidacy For Senior Vice President of FNCCI By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2020
Empowering Communities To Improve Quality of Education In Nepal By Keshab Raj Bhatta Feb 26, 2020
U.S. Kicks Off Clinical Trial Of Antiviral Chemical To Treat COVID-19 By Xinhua Feb 26, 2020
Coronavirus Has Been Spreading With 80000 Infections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2020
India-US Finalize Defense Deals Worth $3 Billion, Sign 3 MoUs In Energy Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2020
13 Killed, Curfew Imposed In Eastern Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75